Texas Ten Most Wanted Captured

Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, Suspect in Bryan

Frankie Lee Bell, Jr.

Double Homicide Arrested

AUSTIN – Frankie Lee Bell Jr., 30, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, is now in custody after being captured Thursday in Caldwell, Texas (Burleson County). Bell, affiliated with the Bloods gang, was wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was not the result of tip information received through Texas Crime Stoppers, and no reward paid.

The investigation that resulted in Bell’s arrest was a multi-agency effort that included law enforcement agencies from Burleson and Brazos counties, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, the Bryan Police Department, the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Caldwell Police Department. The U.S. Marshals Service, DPS Troopers, and DPS Aircraft also assisted.

Authorities wanted Bell in connection with an Oct. 3, 2017, robbery at a residence in Bryan that left two men dead and another injured. He had been a fugitive until his capture yesterday. For more information, see his captured bulletin at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/MostWanted/fugitiveDetails?id=385.

Bell’s apprehension marks the second Texas 10 Most Wanted program arrest in 2018. Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds and offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will provide a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current listings – with photos – on the DPS website at http://www.dps.texas.gov/texas10mostwanted/.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.