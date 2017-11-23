Texas Trooper Killed Thursday Afternoon

Darbrett Black

Allegedly, Darbrett Black, 32, a black male, 5’11” weighing 175 pounds, of Lindale, is the suspect that shot and killed A Texas state trooper in Freestone County. It happened at about 4:00 pm south of Fairfield on Interstate 45, according to Navarro County’s EMS office. Reportedly Black left the scene driving a Gray Chevy Malibu and a Waller County Deputy located Black two hours later south of Fairfield and shots were fired again. Freestone County is about 90 minutes south of Dallas. Officials have not released the troopers name, but he reportedly is a native of Mexia and grew up there. According to police scanner traffic, two women may have also been in the suspect’s vehicle when the shooting happened. According to online jail records, Black was last booked into the Smith County Jail in Tyler on September 7, 2017, on charges of evading arrest, aggravated assault of a public servant and reckless driving.