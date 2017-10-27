Texas Veterans Hiring Fairs



The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 29 cities throughout Texas on Thursday, Nov. 9. TWC’s sixth annual Hiring Red, White & You! The statewide hiring fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills.