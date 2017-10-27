Hopkins County Fall Festival
Tri-City Charter
cypress basin hospice
Polaris Authorized Factory Clearance 2017
Dale of a Deal
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Car Mart Drive Away Cancer Header Banner

Texas Veterans Hiring Fairs

6 hours ago News, Paris News


The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), in partnership with 28 local workforce development boards and the Texas Veterans Commission, will host veterans hiring fairs in 29 cities throughout Texas on Thursday, Nov. 9. TWC’s sixth annual Hiring Red, White & You! The statewide hiring fair is a joint initiative supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center and the Texas Veterans Commission to connect veterans and their spouses in Texas with employers who are seeking veterans’ exceptional skills.

Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     