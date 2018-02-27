Texas Workforce Solutions Moves To New Address

Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services Transferring to Workforce Solutions Office in Marshall. Effective Tuesday (Mar 6), Texas Workforce Solutions-Vocational Rehabilitation Services staff in Marshall is moving from 4105 Victory Dr. to 4300 E. End Blvd. S. in Marshall. These team members integrate VR services with workforce development and employment services provided by Workforce Solutions East Texas. You can contact Workforce Solutions East Texas, Marshall, 903-935-7814 or TWC Customer Relations 800-628-5115.

Military Veterans of Lamar, Delta, and Hopkins counties, The Texas Veterans Commission thanks you for your service to our country. If you are seeking employment or fill you are underemployed; there is a new Veterans Career Advisor located at the Paris Workforce Solutions who can help you improve your ability to find your next job. All services offered are free and include, job searching, writing resumes, preparing for interviews, employment plans, and referrals to support services.

Contact First Sergeant Retired Chris Hayner for more information by phone at (903) 784-4356 ext. 313, email: Christopher.hayner@tvc.texas.gov, or stop by the Paris Workforce Solutions located at 5210 SE Loop 286 Paris, TX next to James Hodge Dodge.