The 10th Annual Choctaw Career Expo Coming To McAlester

“Now Showing: Your Future” is the theme for Choctaw Career Expo 2017. Now in its tenth year, the Choctaw Career Expo is open to all persons interested in finding out more information about educational or employment opportunities. Admission is free. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Southeast Expo Center, 4500 US-270, in McAlester, Oklahoma.

The Career Expo creates an opportunity for job seekers and students to connect with employers, and college and training facility representatives at more than 100 booth spaces. There will be something for everyone at the career expo.

This year’s guest speaker is Gary “Litefoot” Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development. This is the longest standing and largest national Native American business organization solely dedicated to expanding opportunities for American Indian entrepreneurs and tribal enterprises. For over 25 years, Davis has established and led a diversified portfolio of his own companies focused on doing business with tribal nations and corporate America. Davis regularly travels throughout North America addressing audiences of all ages and interests with inspirational messages centered on empowering “Indian Country.” He proudly proclaims that these messages, rooted in traditional values, have helped him to become successful.

The focus of the Career Expo is to connect job seekers and students with employment and training opportunities available throughout the region. Hiring representatives will be on-site from such businesses as: Choctaw Nation, O-Tex Pumping, Tyson Foods, Oklahoma State University Medical Center, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, Fort Smith Public Schools, Western Farmers Electric Coop, and many more. There will also be representatives from colleges and training centers. Some of those attending include: University of Oklahoma College of Education, Kiamichi Technology Center, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Oklahoma State University-Information Technology, and Arbuckle Truck Driving.

The annual Career Expo is presented by the Choctaw Nation Career Development Program. Career Development assists tribal members in obtaining high quality career and technology training which leads to industry-recognized certifications and licensures. The program supports tribal members in training programs ranging from truck driving, welding, teaching, and heavy equipment operation, to a wide variety of certifications in the healthcare field, to name a few.

There will be an interactive career-exploration area geared toward high school students. This “Career Theater” will provide information and hands-on experiences in the STEM, Health Care, Transportation & Law Enforcement, and Manufacturing & Defense Career Pathways, as well as information on financial aid resources for education. Choctaw Nation programs including Career Development, Choctaw Higher Education, High School Student Services, Job for the Day, Choctaw Asset Building, and Veterans Advocacy will be present to assist members.

High school students will have the opportunity to participate in a career-exploration game in which they will play to win prizes, including an iPad. Kiamichi Technology Center students will participate in a career-building activity that will allow them practice their job searching skills while competing for a prize for their KTC program.

Transportation is available to Choctaw tribal members in southeast Oklahoma who make reservations. Members can call Deidre Inselman at 580-920-2260 to reserve seating. Deadline to sign up for transportation is Friday, Feb. 17.

For more information in this event, contact Leslie Widener or Rhonda Mize with Choctaw Nation Career Development at 866-933-2260, or visit www.choctawcareerexpo.com online.

About The Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third largest Indian Nation in the United States, with close to 200,000 tribal members. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The vision of the Choctaw Nation is “To achieve healthy, successful, productive, and self-sufficient lifestyles for a proud nation of Choctaws.” Tribal business success over the past few years has enabled the Choctaw Nation to begin to achieve this vision, as well as to assist the communities that are in the Choctaw Nation. Faith, Family and Culture are important values to Choctaw people. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.