The 10th Annual Help-A-Child Tractor Pull and Cook-off in Sulphur Springs

Help-A-Child will host their 10th Annual Tractor Pull with a Chili and Brisket Cook-off on Saturday, October 21st beginning at 8 a.m. at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Antique Tractor Pull and Show will begin at 8 a.m. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted for the charities. The Chili Cook-off begins at 11:30 a.m. with all you can eat chili and Dutch Oven cobbler for $5. There will be a Live Public Auction at 12:30 p.m., and the Brisket Cook-off begins at 4 p.m. The Help-A-Child benefit is conducted by the Sulphur Bluff Masonic Lodge #246, the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge #221, the Hopkins Masonic Lodge #180, and the Delta Masonic Lodge #1240.