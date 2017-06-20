The 14-4A All-District Team Announced And Rangers Blow Another Game in 9th

Paris – The 14-4A All-District team has been released. Pleasant Grove Senior, Caleb Bolden, is named the district’s MVP. Paris Wildcat senior, Phil Sikes, is selected as the district’s defensive player of the year. North Lamar junior, Zeke Wood, is named Newcomer of the Year. Paris Wildcats, Zach Norris, and Corey Allen are 1st Team All-District Selections, while Seth Adams of the Panthers is a 1st team pick.

—

Mount Pleasant – Mt. Pleasant High School alum, Michael Kopech has been finding success in the Chicago White Sox minor league system. Tonight the hard-throwing righty will get the start for the North Division in the Southern League All-Star Game. Kopech has a league-best 80 strikeouts on his way to a 2.93 ERA this season with a 4-3 record. Tonight’s Southern League All-Star game is in Pensacola, Florida and is set for first pitch at 5:30 .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats pick up two wins to only one loss in the State 7-on-7 qualifiers in Tyler, Texas. Sulphur Springs first defeated Marshall in triple overtime, followed by a close loss to Class 6A John Tyler. But the Wildcats would bounce back with a win over College Station, another Class 6A school. Despite the pair of victories, Sulphur Springs would lose the tie breaker preventing them from advancing to the state tournament. They’ll have another shot when they play in another qualifier this Friday in Rowlett.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers squander a 9th inning lead, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-6. Matt Bush blew the save giving up two runs on three hits and two walks. The offense did its job as Nomar Mazara connected in the 1st inning. [AUDIO]. Adrian Beltre drove in three runs as well. The Rangers and Blue Jays are back at it against tonight [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm]. First pitch is set for 7:05 .

—

In the College World Series yesterday, Florida State defeated Cal State Fullerton, 6-4. Oregon State dominates LSU, 13-1. Play in Omaha, Nebraska continues today with a Lone Star State clash with Texas A&M up against the TCU Horn Frogs at 1:00 pm . Florida and Louisville play at 6:00.

—