As the Grinch made his way through the hallways at Higgins Elementary, his heart grew three times! Clearly, it was the students that made the true meaning of Christmas come through for him. Above, the Grinch gives Dominik Pauls from Cheryl Vanderburg’s first-grade class a high five. Students besides the Grinch are Carson Liesman, Lillian Nicholson, and Kenia Bustillos. Across the table are Sherlyn Morales, Pauls, Dax Key, JaéDin Robinson, and Higgins attendance clerk Galyn Lyles.