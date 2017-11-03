Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center proudly presents, “Journey Stories” a traveling exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Our nation’s history is a patchwork of many stories, woven over time from the voyages of people—voluntary and involuntary—who traveled to build new lives state-to-state, across the continent, and from around the world.



Exhibition dates are Friday, September 29th through Saturday, November 11th. Valley of the Caddo Museum is located at 1115 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas. Hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. every Friday and Saturday except major holidays. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

—

The Deport Volunteer Fire Department is holding a Taco Meal this Saturday, November 4th from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 pm. at the Deport Elementary School Cafeteria.

Price for tacos with all the trimmings, hot dogs, beans, a drink and dessert is $8 for adults and $6 for children under age 10. Come out for food, fellowship and fund raiser.

—

Martin Memorial United Methodist Church, Detroit, annual Harvest Festival.

Saturday, November 4, 9 AM to 2 PM. Holiday Shop – Crafts and handmade goods, Bake Sale, Quilt Sale and a BBQ Lunch – serving starts at 11 AM. Easy to find – one block off Hwy 82, just west of the stoplight. Everyone invited!

—

The First Annual BBQ Dinner presented by Krystal’s Victory Saturday Nov. 4th from 5-9pm at the Buster Community Center 4780 FM 1499 in Powderly. BBQ and fixin’s. Great silent auction items including a Big Bang Theory script, three quilts and some great gift certificates. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. For tickets or more info call 903-900-9384.