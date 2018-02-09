Things To Do Around Paris This Weekend

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

You’ve likely heard the adage, “The only certainties in life are death and taxes.” Well, thanks to United Way of Lamar County at least one of those things is easier.

United Way partners with industry leader H&R Block to help people in Lamar County easily and accurately file federal and state taxes through MyFreeTaxes. MyFreeTaxes is completely free for any household who earned less than $66,000 last year. That’s because MyFreeTaxes is the only free, online tax filing product offered by a nonprofit. And MyFreeTaxes is easy to use. Just upload a photo of your W-2 and MyFreeTaxes will automatically fill in your information.



Since MyFreeTaxes uses H&R Block’s premium software, filing is easy, secure and guaranteed to be 100 percent accurate. And if you have questions, you can get assistance from an IRS-certified specialist in English or Spanish through the helpline or online chat. So don’t stress. File your taxes from the palm of your hand using MyFreeTaxes.

Paris Optimist baseball registration for players aged 3-14 will be Saturday, February 10 from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ. First-time players will need to bring a copy of their birth certificate to registration. Player’s league is assigned based on player’s age on April 30, 2018.

The 17th Annual Sweetheart Soiree is happening Saturday, February 10. It’s a dinner and dance with live and silent auctions. All proceeds benefit The Children’s Advocacy Center of Paris whose mission is to provide hope, healing, and justice to child victims of crime in Lamar and Red River counties. The CAC provides critical services child victims of abuse need as they go through the abuse investigation process. Sponsorships are available through February 1st and tickets are $75 each.

The Lamar Point Volunteer Fire Department is having a BBQ fundraiser Saturday, February 10, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. There will be a silent auction starting at 5:00 and ending at 6:30 and a live auction starting at 6:00 pm. Come eat some BBQ and enjoy the evening and support your Fire Department.

February 10, 2018 – Detroit Eagle Educational Foundation Annual

Banquet, Meal, and Silent Auction. Contact Detroit HS for information

and tickets. 903-674-2646