Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

Wings Over Paris Fly-In Saturday May 13th from 9- 4 Event Airshow from 11:30 until 3:30 pm.Young Eagles Rally. Ages 8-17 Fly Free! Food & Vendors. Airplane & Helicopter Rides Presented by Lamar County chamber of Commerce, City of Paris, David Schultz Airshows and Lone Star Aerobatic Club

Saturday May 13th marks the 25th anniversary of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Your donations go directly to our local food pantries to provide food to people who need our help. All you’ve got to do is leave a bag of nonperishable food by your mailbox Saturday May 13th and your letter carrier will do the rest. Please help in the fight to end hunger.

The Cooper Fire Department’s annual Mother’s Day Spaghetti dinner will be held on May 14th, 2017 beginning at 11 a.m. They will serve spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and a drink. Prices are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for children. Keep Mom out of the kitchen on Mother’s Day and come enjoy a delicious meal, while supporting your local fire department. We look forward to see you all! Have questions? cooperfirerescue@gmail.com