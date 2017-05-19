Things to Do Around Paris This Weekend

Farmers and Artisan Market Market Square Paris Saturday 8am – 1pm

Deport Volunteer Fire Department and Love Small Animal Clinic are hosting a low cost vaccination clinic for dogs and cats this Saturday, at the Deport Fire Station at the corner of Main and Monroe Streets in Deport. It will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Everyone is urged to come vaccinate their pets against rabies, and a variety of other serious diseases. For further information call the Love Small Animal Clinic 903-784-2900

This Saturday It’s The 4th Annual Jenny Burton-rushin Memorial Barbecue Cook Off At The Red River Valley Fair Grounds. Proceeds This Year Will Benefit The Blossom And Faught Volunteer Fire Department. Categories Include Brisket, Pulled Pork, Ribs, Chicken And Beans. This Event Is Sponsored By East Texas Broadcasting, North Texas Fab, First Federal Community Bank, All State Concrete, Paris Apothecary, Harrison Walker And Harper. Scs Graphics And James Hodge. Competition Begins At 10 Am. Adults Twelve Dollars Children 12 And Under Eight Dollars. Under Five Free. There will be some great prizes as well! Come Out Eat Or Compete At The 4th Annual Jenny Burton Rushin Memorial Barbecue Cookoff This Saturday At The Red River Valley Fair Grounds!

Saturday May 20th It’s Go Purple Day to get people talking about Epilepsy. 9am til 2pm at the Love Civic Center Pavilion. There will be food vendors including Kona Ice, Up in Smoke, Lewie’s BBQ and Grill plus more. Tons of other vendors as well. Plus a lot of info for you to learn more about Epilepsy. Live entertainment, live auction and bake sale. It all benefits the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas.

The Paris Community Theatre Community Choir presents its spring concert on Sunday, May 21st at 3pm at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Paris.



This year’s concert is titled A Soulful Celebration, and will include popular songs such as Blue Skies, Ol’ Time Religion, and When the Saints Go Marching In; as well as some beautiful new selections. The concert will also feature numbers by the jazz group Blue Suitcase and a few other soloists and instrumentalists. The PCT Community Choir is under the direction of Tony Boss with pianist Tim J. Wood.



Tickets for the performance are $6 (free to PCT Season Pass members). Tickets are available at the door and all seating is general admission. Doors will open 30 minutes before performance time. The PCT Community Choir program is sponsored by Young Title Company, the Paris Area Arts Allinace and Kwik Kopy.



For more information call 903-784-0259.