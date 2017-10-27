Things to do Around Paris This Weekend

Festival of Pumpkins Saturday (Oct 28) from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. The Annual Event held in Historic Downtown Paris and blocks beyond in all directions. There are lots of vendors, food, entertainment and activities for all ages. Plan to attend this event.

—

Paris Community Theatre’s Haunted Theatre returns to the Pumpkin Festival in downtown Paris on Saturday, October 28. This year a production is written by Jim Hamaker titled “Annabelle’s Unfinished Business.” It will run every 30 minutes beginning at 10:00 am and finishing at 5:30 pm, rain or shine. Admission is $5 but PCT All-Pass season subscribers are admitted free.

—

Powderly VFD Trick or Treat Saturday at 7:00 pm at Powderly VFD Station and Beaver Creek.

—

FREE Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic from Paris Lamar County Health District Saturday (Oct 28) from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at First Federal Community Bank Loop Branch, 3010 NE Loop 286, Paris.

Don’t wait in long lines or in Doctor’s offices and attend our Free Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic on October 28 from 12:00 until 4:00 pm at First Federal Community Bank on the Loop in Paris. We look forward to giving out 400 flu shots that day so come early! Shots will be given to people 18 years and older only! Have questions? Call Emily Neeley 903-785-4561. Sponsored by: Paris-Lamar County Health District, Lamar-Delta County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association Foundation and Texas Medical Association’s Be Wise- Immunize. For more info call Emily Neeley (903) 785-4561. Website: http://www.parislamarhealth.com



—

Big Brothers Big Sisters Presents Guys & Dolls Casino Night Saturday (Oct 28) at 7:00 pm at Heritage Hall. Support mentoring for local youth while enjoying a fun Gatsby evening with casino games including blackjack, roulette, poker, craps as well an auction, hors-d’oeuvres, and music!

—

Hugo Gymnastics Booster Club Haunted House is Friday and Saturday (Oct 27-28), and Halloween Night is 6:00 until 10:00 pm at 509 East Jackson St. in Hugo. It is across from Curtis Vision Center and it is $5 per person. All proceeds go to the girls’ entry fees for competitions.

—

Farmers and Artisan Market are at Market Square Paris, Saturday (Oct 28) from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm.

—

Ongoing through Sunday (Oct 29) is the Third Annual Hugo Pumpkin Festival to support Endangered Ark Foundation. Fall is in the air! They are excited to present the Third Annual Hugo Pumpkin Festival, a fun-filled event featuring a variety of entertaining activities for the whole family. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor fall weather along with all of our fun attractions, including our Pumpkin Patch, Hay Mountain, Mystery Maze, Kangaroo Air Pillow, Super Slide, Zip Lines, Train Rides, Pumpkin Bounce House, Face-Painting, (NEW) Obstacle Course and much, much more.

They are also proud to present the opportunity for guests to meet the Amazing Endangered Asian Elephants residing at the Endangered Ark Foundation during the hayride event. Come witness these majestic animals up close and personal. Proceeds benefit the Endangered Ark Foundation to care for its elephants and preservation/conservation efforts. They will be open to the public from now through Sunday (Oct 29) from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. On Thursdays, 12:30 pm until 7:00 pm and Fridays and Saturdays. Sundays it is 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm with admission starting at only $6.



Returning to this year’s Festival will include a HAUNTED TRAIL scheduled for Friday through Tuesday (Oct 26-31) from 8:30 pm until 10:00 pm. www.hugopumpkinfestival.com

—

The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center proudly presents, “Journey Stories,” a traveling exhibit organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. Our nation’s history is a patchwork of many stories, woven over time from the voyages of people, voluntary and involuntary, who traveled to build new lives state-to-state, across the continent, and from around the world.



No matter the country of origin or reason for coming here, from our earliest days, Americans have been intensely mobile, and we still are. Travel over roads, rails, rivers, and trails, even the skies, that have shaped our cultural and economic landscape. In many ways, our Journey Stories define us.



Exhibition dates are now through Saturday (Nov 11) at Valley of the Caddo Museum is located at 1115 Bonham Street, Paris. Hours are 10:00 am until 4:00 pm every Friday and Saturday except major holidays. Admission is free but donations are appreciated.

—