Things to do This Weekend Around Paris

Farmers and Artisan Market – Market Square Paris Saturday 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

The musical “Oliver” presented by Paris Community Theatre happening the weekends of September 29 and October 5. Showtimes and information at pct onstage dot com.

Chicota VFD is having their Annual Burger and Dogs Night at the Chicota Community Center Saturday night from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Door prizes for kids and adults plus a live auction. Donations accepted at the door!

Lamar County plans to host a final rural tire collection event on Saturday, September 30, from 8:00 am thru noon at the Precinct Three County Barn in Sumner, Texas, which is located behind the Sumner Methodist Church off of Highway 79. Everyone in Lamar County is invited to participate, except commercial tire dealers.

Annual Red River Valley Fair is Wednesday, September 27 through Saturday, September 30. Annual Red River Valley Fair offers exhibits in the Community Exhibit Center and outside areas. Lots of food, fun, and entertainment.

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers Bed Races is Saturday, September 30, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Compete against friends and colleagues in a fun and creative race to beat all races. Jump in on the fun and help “Put Crime to Bed” in Lamar and Red River Counties. Banks vs Banks, Churches vs Churches, Schools vs. Schools. Challenges and bragging rights available for all. Website: http://www.785TIPS.com FAMILY FUN AND PRIZES!

The Paris Church of God invites you to help celebrate their one-hundredth anniversary. Starting with special services on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 pm. Then a special a message and dedication by presiding bishop Dr. Tim Hill Sunday, October 1, at 10:30. Come and celebrate this historical event. The Paris Church of God One Hundredth Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit Paris C..O..G. dot com. paris C..O..G. dot com.

The Honey Grove Chamber Of Commerce Invites You To The Annual Davy Crockett Festival. Saturday, September 30. This Year Is Going To Be Bigger And Better, With The Pancake Breakfast Starting At 7:00 am and 5k Run At 8:00 am. Then All Day Around The Square You Have The Mutt Strut, On The Street Performers, More Live Music, And Many More Vendors With Special Deals. All Happening In Downtown Honey Grove. More To See And Do At The Annual Davy Crockett Festival. Saturday, September 30. Fun For The Whole Family.