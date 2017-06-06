Third Lawsuit Filed In Mt Pleasant Bus Crash

Texarkana attorney Hawley Holman filed a lawsuit Monday on behalf of Carl Van Bowen. Bowen was driving Mt Pleasant’s bus when Bradley Farmer, 49, struck it and a vehicle following them last March. Farmer and Coach Angelica Beard, 30, who was following the bus in her car, died in that collision. The lawsuit accuses Farmer, employed by Rooney Trucking, of committing intoxication assault. Authorities confirmed last Friday that Farmer’s autopsy indicated the truck driver had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.