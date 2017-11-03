This Week at North Lamar

Organization representatives from the community gathered at Stone Middle School during Red Ribbon Week to encourage students to get involved. The mini group fair focused on organizations that build character while making a difference in the community. Above, Lee Jane Walker talks to seventh grader Brooklyn Jones and Stone instructor Misty Ford about Wyldlife. Other groups represented were ETCADA, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Stone Middle School Counselors, Bold & Brave, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Tickets are now on sale for North Lamar High School Theatre Department’s production of Big Fish. Show dates and times are November 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.and November 19 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be at the NLHS Auditorium.

The musical, Big Fish, is the story of Edward Bloom (played by Josh Kok), a man who leads an extraordinary life and tells larger-than-life stories to his son, Will (played by Seth Jones and Carter Jackson). Will, who is getting married and soon to have a child of his own, doesn’t know whether to believe his father’s tall tales of meeting witches, kissing mermaids, joining the circus, or even that his father proposed to his mother, Sandra (played by Kylee Hilliard), in a field full of daffodils. The stories create a strain on Edward and Will’s relationship, and Will tries one last time to find out the truth when Edward’s health begins to decline.

Tickets to Big Fish may be purchased by contacting Terry Price at 903.737.2003 x 1031 or tprice@northlamar.net or Launa Doyal at ldoyal@northlamar.net. Reserved ticket prices are $15 or $20 each and general admission are $10 each.

Aaron Parker Elementary recent had The NED Show as a schoolwide character education assembly. NED, a loveable cartoon character whose name is an acronym for Never give up. Encourage others, and Do your best, uses yo-yo tricks to deliver a story and message that’s both entertaining and unforgettable to students. Above, fifth grader Logan Alexander responds to the performer’s question by stating you should always stand up for people who are being bullied when they can’t stand on their own. His response earned him a yo-yo.

Drumsticks, a yoga ball, and high energy music are a great way to stay fit as these students from Everett Elementary are finding out. PE instructor, Amy Haage, is combining exercise and musical props along with specially choreographed routines of high and low intensity exercises to build muscle while beating out rhythms and having fun staying fit.