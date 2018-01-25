Morrell banner
Three Arrested By Hopkins County Investigators

3 hours ago

 

 

A lengthy investigation by Hopkins County Sheriff’s investigators has led to the arrested of three people in connection with a series of burglaries.  The burglaries occurred in Miller Grove, a pet resort, and a habitation in Hopkins County, and thefts occurred in Rains and Bowie counties. The suspects have been identified as 29 year old Ashlee Swilling of Cumby, 30 year old Nathan Allen Martin of Conway, Arkansas and 39 year old Robert Stephens. All have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and other crimes.

