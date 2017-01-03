Three Die In Collin County Plane Crash

Three people were killed after a mid-air collision between two small planes over McKinney on New Year’s Eve. The victims were identified as 55 year old Gregory Barber a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and his son 18-year old Tim Barber, an Air Force Academy Cadet, both of Farmersville. The pilot of the other aircraft was 48 year old Robert Navar of Frisco. The planes were flying low to the ground, and they crashed in a very populated area. Witnesses say one of the planes came down in the parking lot of a Home Depot.