Hess-Header Banner
Free Money Check
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
cypress basin hospice
Tri-City Charter
Morrell banner
Adkin’s Finance
Shumate Banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event

THree From Upshur County Face Felony Drug Charges

13 hours ago News

 

 

Mug Shot Not Available
Mug Shot Not Available

Three Upshur County residents were among 11 East Texans arrested by Gregg County authorities on felony drug charges. 27 year old Jordin Lynn Garrett and 30 year old Quencie Elizabeth Tarrant both of Gilmer, were charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance measuring more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Their bonds were set at $250,000 and $200,000 respectively.  43 year old Thomas Erik Williamson of Ore City is being held on bonds totaling $505,000. He’s charged with possession of more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     