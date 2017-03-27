THree From Upshur County Face Felony Drug Charges

Three Upshur County residents were among 11 East Texans arrested by Gregg County authorities on felony drug charges. 27 year old Jordin Lynn Garrett and 30 year old Quencie Elizabeth Tarrant both of Gilmer, were charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance measuring more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams. Their bonds were set at $250,000 and $200,000 respectively. 43 year old Thomas Erik Williamson of Ore City is being held on bonds totaling $505,000. He’s charged with possession of more than 200 grams but less than 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.