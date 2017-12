Lufkin Police and U.S. Marshals arrested two of three men wanted in the shooting death of a Lufkin man earlier this month. Taken into custody following a raid on an Orange County home, were 34-year-old Jermaine Gray and 32-year-old Clifford Gray. The third suspect, 29-year-old McClendon Harrison, turned himself in Thursday afternoon in Shelby County. The three are accused of the murder of 38-year-old Jerone Jones.