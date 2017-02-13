cypress basin hospice
Car-Mart Header
Shumate Banner
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Tri-City Charter
Header- Mark Patrick
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event
Morrell banner
Hess-Header Banner

Three Jailed After Children Left In Vehicle

6 hours ago News

 

David Viscanino Hopkins County Jail
David Viscanino
Hopkins County Jail
Glanca Vegas Aguilar Hopkins County Jail
Blanca Vegas Aguilar
Hopkins County Jail
Maria Aradeli Arrendondo Hopkins County Jail
Maria Aradeli Arrendondo
Hopkins County Jail

Two women and a man were arrested after Hopkins County deputies were called to a parked SUV  with three children inside in front of  county offices on Jefferson Street.  A three year old, an approximately 5 month old child and a 2 month old were immediately turned over to CPS for emergency treatment.  30 year old  David Vizcaino,  22 year old Blanca Vargas-Aguilar and 33 year old Maria Araceli Arrendondo were each charged with abandoning or endangering a child, and the two women were also charged with tampering with evidence and all three are illegal immigrants.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     