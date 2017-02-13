Three Jailed After Children Left In Vehicle

Two women and a man were arrested after Hopkins County deputies were called to a parked SUV with three children inside in front of county offices on Jefferson Street. A three year old, an approximately 5 month old child and a 2 month old were immediately turned over to CPS for emergency treatment. 30 year old David Vizcaino, 22 year old Blanca Vargas-Aguilar and 33 year old Maria Araceli Arrendondo were each charged with abandoning or endangering a child, and the two women were also charged with tampering with evidence and all three are illegal immigrants.