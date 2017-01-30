Three Robbery Suspects Arrested in Antlers

Three people accused of robbing a woman at knife point on Hwy 271 at the Choctaw County line on Thursday have been arrested in Antlers. Choctaw County authorities say the victim was not injured. The suspects were identified as Don Berry, Hearther Stephens and Rhonda Neese. A similar robbery Friday occurred at a home in Sawyer. A woman knocked on the door of a residence saying she had car trouble, and when the man came to help, he was robbed of his wallet and car keys. It has not been determined if the holdups are related.