Wood Air Header
cypress basin hospice
Tri-City Charter
Gary’s “Get Gary’s” Header for Jan-Feb 2017
Hess-Header Banner
Car-Mart Header
Morrell banner
Adkin’s Finance
Momentum Polaris Full Throttle Sales Event

Three Robbery Suspects Arrested in Antlers

3 hours ago News, Paris News

Wood Air News Sponsor

 

arrest200

Three people accused of robbing a woman at knife point on Hwy 271 at the Choctaw County line on Thursday have been arrested in Antlers.  Choctaw County authorities say the victim was not injured. The suspects were identified as Don Berry, Hearther Stephens and Rhonda Neese. A similar robbery Friday occurred at a home in Sawyer. A woman knocked on the door of a residence saying she had car trouble, and when the man came to help, he was robbed of his wallet and car keys.  It has not been determined if the holdups are related.

suddenlink added value
Adkins Footer
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     