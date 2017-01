Three Sentenced In Hopkins County

Three people were sentenced in Hopkins County Thursday after reaching plea bargains with prosecutors.

26 year old Jose Rios Soto received 2 years in prison for tampering with evidence, but a charge of retaliation was dropped.

34 year old Derrick Glen Berry received 3 years after pleading guilty to tampering with evidence.

Rhonda Gaye Rozell of Tyler got a year in stat3e jail for possession of a controlled substance.