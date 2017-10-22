Thunderstorms Moving Into Northeast Texas

Yellow = Tornado Watch until 2:00 am Sunday

Pink = Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2:00 am Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of North Central Texas, in effect until 2:00 am CDT Sunday. The NWS issues a Severe Thunderstorm Watch when conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms. This watch includes the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. The main threats tonight will be damaging wind gusts more than 60 mph and hail larger than one inch in diameter. A few isolated tornadoes will also be possible, especially near the Red River. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and media outlets for additional information and potential warnings.