Thunderstorms Possible Today

This hazardous weather outlook is for portions of Northern, Western, Central, and Southern Oklahoma, and Western North Texas.

Today and Tonight there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of Southeast and South-Central Oklahoma this evening. The Slight Risk area is south of a line from near Atoka to Ardmore. A Marginal Risk area surrounds the Slight Risk and is south of a line from near Ada to Henrietta.

Through mid-morning a few thunderstorms may linger across portions of Central and Southeast Oklahoma. The threat for severe thunderstorms this morning is diminishing. Thunderstorms will develop over the Southeast and South-Central Oklahoma after 3:00 pm this afternoon and continue into the night.

Hail up to half dollar size and wind gusts to 70 mph will be possible with the strongest thunderstorms.

Clusters of thunderstorms with gusty winds, torrential rains and lightning are ongoing across portions of Central and Eastern Oklahoma this morning. Occasional severe weather is possible with these storm clusters as they move east-southeast at around 25 to 30 mph. Additional thunderstorm development is expected across Southeast Oklahoma later this afternoon and persists into the night, and some of these storms could be severe.

A few locations that experience more than one thunderstorm could receive two to three inches of rain. This rain could result in localized flooding or flash flooding.

First Responders-

Storm spotter groups and emergency management personnel across the areas of risk should prepare for severe weather operations later this afternoon through early tonight.

Monday through Saturday a few lingering thunderstorms are possible across far Southern Oklahoma and portions of North Texas Monday morning. Thunderstorms are possible across portions of the area Wednesday night and again late Friday into Saturday.