Titus County Charges Teen With Murder

Titus County is charging Cheyenne Hayle Bigelow, 18, with two counts of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and possession of a controlled substance less than four grams. Deputies arrested Bigelow last Wednesday (Mar 8) as Michael Laplace’s girlfriend and accomplice in a rampage that involved several family members. In the case, two were shot to death or strangled, allegedly by the two. Sheriff Tim Ingram said Silvester Harnden, Laplace’s granddad, returned home to find his wife bound and reportedly Laplace, 29, choked him to death. The couple went to Laplace’s cousins where he and Johnny Burleson killed each other with guns.

Paris Police officers arrested 16 people over the weekend while answering 381 calls for service.