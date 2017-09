Titus County Fair Advance Tickets are now on sale at the Mt Pleasant-Titus County Chamber of Commerce. Gate and Carnival armband tickets can be obtained at Clemens Insurance and the Fair office at 100 W. Alabama. Advance gate tickets are $5 and at the gate $7. Advance Carnival Armbands are $18 for Wednesday and Thursday, September 27 and 28. They will be $20 at the Fair. Friday & Saturday Advance Armbands are $23 and they will be $25 at the Fair.