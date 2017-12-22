Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County Jail

Several people were jailed in Titus County on felony burglary charges.

Christopher Blyston

Christopher Nathaniel Blyston, 41, was charged with Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to commit another felony. No bond has been set on the charge.

Steven Poole

Steven Leroy Poole, 52, is being held on $110,000 bond after his arrest on two felony charges. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to commit another felony.

Glenn Willis

Bond was denied for 40-year-old Glenn Davis Willis on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation With the Intent to Commit another felony.