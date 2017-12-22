Titus County Jail Bookings

Dave Kirkpatrick

 

Titus County Jail

Several people were jailed in Titus County on felony burglary charges.

Christopher Blyston

Christopher Nathaniel Blyston, 41, was charged with Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to commit another felony. No bond has been set on the charge.

Steven Poole

Steven Leroy Poole, 52, is being held on $110,000 bond after his arrest on two felony charges. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Burglary of a Habitation with the Intent to commit another felony.

Glenn Willis

Bond was denied for 40-year-old Glenn Davis Willis on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation With the Intent to Commit another felony.

