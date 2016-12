Mt Pleasant police were called to the Country Club Estates addition late Wednesday night after a homeowner reported that he had caught a 20 year old man burglarizing his garage. The suspect, Hayden Ray Gann fled into the woods but was soon captured. Gann was booked into the Titus County jail for Burglary of a habitation and a vehicle, Evading Arrest and Theft of Firearms. He may be linked to other burglaries in the area.