Titus County Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Violations

A 28-year-old Mount Pleasant, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Johnny Carol Denton, III, pleaded guilty on May 17, 2017, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison on Sep. 26, 2017, by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.

According to information presented in court, on Dec. 14, 2016, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Denton with multiple drug trafficking and firearms violations.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Gregg County CODE Unit, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kilgore Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Ann Cozby.