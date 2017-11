At approximately 8:57 Tuesday morning, Troopers responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash on FM-837 in Anderson County near Frankston. The driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Ricky A. Casey, 58, of Frankston, was traveling east on FM-837 when a falling tree landed on the vehicle crushing its cab. Judge James Todd pronounced the driver dead at the scene. Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine has his body.