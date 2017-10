Jury selection is scheduled to begin in New Boston in January for a Northeast Texas woman accused of murdering her former son-in-law at a Texarkana car dealership. Annette Fisher, 54, allegedly brought some of her grandchildren’s belongings and a lunch to 28-year-old Russell Scott Cain at Pete Mankins Used Cars. She reportedly shot him to death with her handgun. Fisher is represented by attorney Mark Lesher of Mt Pleasant.