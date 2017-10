The trial has been delayed again for the East Texas man accused of a double-murder. Kyron Templeton of Longview is accused of fatally stabbing 57-year-old nurse Gail Sandidge and 82-year-old visitor Harris Teel inside Good Shepherd Medical Center Ambulatory Surgical Center in Longview in 2013. Three other people were seriously injured. Templeton’s lawyers say he is not mentally competent to stand trial.