Bradley Curtis Kougher

Hopkins County Jail

A jury has been selected and the trial begins today in District Court in Sulphur Springs for a man accused of multiple sex crimes against children. Bradley Curtis Kougher, 41, had turned himself over authorities in October of 2017 after being on the run for some time. District Attorney Will Ramsay will prosecute the case. Kougher is represented by Sulphur Springs attorney Heath Hyde.