DPS Corporal Chuck Cannon pulled over a passenger car for speeding on I-30 in Titus County and immediately became suspicious of possible drug trafficking. Their vehicle was towed to the DPS office in Mt Pleasant where 12 packages containing ten kilos of cocaine were discovered by a K-9. Manual Hernandez, 60, and 34-year-old Myrna Corrujedu, both of Michigan, were arraigned in Texarkana federal court and are being held in the Titus County Jail.