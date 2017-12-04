TSTC Receiving Job-Training Grant & State Tax Revenue

State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $2.8 Billion in November.

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said today that state sales tax revenue totaled $2.78 billion in November, 11.1 percent more than in November 2016.

“The double-digit growth in sales tax revenue compared to last year was fueled, in part, by increased collections from oil- and natural gas-related sectors,” Hegar said. “Recent higher oil prices have spurred increased well drilling and completion. Collections from retail trade and restaurants were also up, reflecting growth in consumer spending.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in November 2017 was up 9.5 percent compared to the same period a year ago. Sales tax revenue is the most significant source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58 percent of all tax collections. Motor vehicle sales and rental taxes, motor fuel taxes and oil and natural gas production taxes also are significant revenue sources for the state.

In November 2017, Texas collected the following revenue from those taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $415.3 million, up 9.2 percent from November 2016 (vehicle purchases to replace cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey continued to boost those tax collections);

motor fuel taxes — $308.2 million, up 1.7 percent from November 2016; and

oil and natural gas production taxes — $354.6 million, up 39.9 percent from November 2016.

Norbord Jefferson OSB Partners with TSTC for $223,939 Job-Training Grant

Norbord Jefferson OSB has partnered with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) to provide job training using a $223,939 Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The money will benefit workers in the Workforce Solutions East Texas area.

This grant will be used to provide customized training to 93 new and incumbent workers for industry-related topics with focused instruction on pump repair, rigging, coupling alignment, and hydraulics. Trainees will include electrical engineers, maintenance technicians, and production supervisors. Upon completion of training, the workers will receive an average wage of $22.27.

TWC Director of Employer Initiatives Aaron Demerson will present a check to representatives from Norbord Jefferson OSB and TSTC at a 2:00 pm ceremony to be at TSTC located at 2650 East End Blvd. South in Marshall, on Wednesday (Dec 6).

TSTC contact: Executive Director of Communications Bradley White, 254-867-3035 or Bradley.white@tstc.edu