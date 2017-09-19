TWC Developing New Programs

To assist employers in developing a nationally recognized Registered Apprenticeship program, the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) ApprenticeshipTexas will engage local businesses and industry partners in developing new programs and expanding on current Registered Apprenticeship training programs for new occupations and underrepresented populations. Apprenticeship training programs are a combination of on-the-job training and related classroom instruction where workers learn the trade and theoretical aspects of a high-skill occupation.