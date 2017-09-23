Twenty-Three PHS Students Receive AP Scholar Awards

Class of 2018 AP Scholars (from left) in front are Reagan Benson, Elizabeth Frazier, Reagan Stone, and Zachary de la Garza.

In back are William Elliott, Lucas Grossnickle, Garrett Wilson, and Zain Syed. Not photographed: Class of 2017 honorees

Paris High School students from the classes of 2017 and 2018 earned 23 AP Scholar Awards on the exams they took in May.

Eight members of the Class of 2018 received awards. Since the results are from the 2016-2017 academic year, they include 15 AP Scholars who were members of the Class of 2017 and graduated in June.

Four students earned an AP Scholar with Distinction Award. The AP Scholar grants the award to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. They are Dixon Grossnickle, Brendan Henry, Jacob Stripland, and Shelby Wilson. These students achieved an average score of 4.15.

Twelve students received the AP Scholar with Honor Award. The AP Scholar grants the award to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. They are Reagan Benson, Codi Clark, Matthew Cochran, Zachary de la Garza, William Elliott, Lucas Grossnickle, Anthony Pierotti, Alexis Pitcock, Chelsea Savage, Reagan Stone, Zain Syed, and Garrett Wilson. These students achieved an average score of 3.71.

Seven students received the AP Scholar Award. The AP Scholar Award grants this award to students who receive scores of three or higher on three or more exams. They are Makayla Brown, Elizabeth Frazier, Colin Harris, Alexis Morrison, Josh Nieto, Arleigh White, and Rachel Young. These students achieved an average score of 3.39.

The College Board recognized six of the honorees from the Class of 2017 for the second time. Matthew Cochran, Dixon Grossnickle, Brendan Henry, Jacob Stripland, Arleigh White, and Shelby Wilson received the AP Scholar Award a year ago.

Additionally, Zachary de la Garza earned the National Hispanic Recognition Program Scholar award for being in the top 2.5 percent of Hispanic and Latino students taking the PSAT.

The College Board’s AP program offers students the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while in high school and to receive college credit or advanced placement for successful performance on the AP exams. Paris High School currently offers seven AP courses ­– AP Chemistry, AP Calculus, AP English Language & Composition, AP English Literature & Composition, AP Spanish, AP U.S. Government, and AP U.S. History.