Two Arrested On Drug Charges By SCU

News Sulphur Springs News
Dave Kirkpatrick

 

David Norton | Andy Jones
Hopkins County Jail

SCU officers made a traffic stop on League Street in Sulphur Springs and noticed the driver apparently attempting to hide something under the seat. He denied permission to search the vehicle, so a K9 was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A quantity of methamphetamine was called and 23-year-old Andy Tyler Lem Jones and 33-year-old David Aron Norton were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. Bond for each man was set at $20,000.

Related Posts

Sulphur Springs Man Dies In Morris County Crash

Dave Kirkpatrick

North Lamar’s Shannon and Garrison Advance to FBLA National Competition

Dave Kirkpatrick

Hudson ISD Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison

Dave Kirkpatrick