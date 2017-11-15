Two Arrested On Drug Charges By SCU

David Norton | Andy Jones

Hopkins County Jail

SCU officers made a traffic stop on League Street in Sulphur Springs and noticed the driver apparently attempting to hide something under the seat. He denied permission to search the vehicle, so a K9 was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle. A quantity of methamphetamine was called and 23-year-old Andy Tyler Lem Jones and 33-year-old David Aron Norton were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. Bond for each man was set at $20,000.