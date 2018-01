Addison Hayden Reynolds

Jacob Aaron McDougal

Two East Texas men already in jail will be charged with the theft of multiple saddles from a ranch in Troup. Jacob Aaron McDougal, 26, of Henderson, and 22-year-old Addison Hayden Reynolds of Gladewater were identified as the thieves after an investigation by special Rangers with the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Association and Smith County Deputies. Some of the saddles were reportedly traded for methamphetamine.