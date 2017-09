Two Charged with Sexual Assault on Child Appear in Lamar County Court

Kyle Andrew Butler, 30, was slated for an arraignment hearing in Lamar County District Court Monday on an indictment for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age of 14.

Douglas Lynn Stevenson. 48, of Sumner, is due in Lamar County District Court today for a pretrial hearing on multiple child sex charges. His trial date is set for November 6.