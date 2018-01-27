Two Child Car Seat Checkups Slated in February

Are Your Children Buckled Up Correctly?

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that there is two ‘Free Child Car Seat Safety Checkups’ scheduled in February at two locations in the Paris District.

On Saturday (Feb 3) from 10:00 am until 3:00 pm, TxDOT personnel will partner with the Quinlan Independent School District and the Raffa Clinic to host a checkup at the Community Education Center at 401 Panther Drive at Quinlan in Hunt County.

On Saturday (Feb 24) from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm, TxDOT personnel and representatives from the Department of State Health Services and the Red River Safety Kids Coalition will check car seats at Clarksville City Hall, 800 West Main Street at Clarksville, in Red River County.

Owners fail to install three out of four child car seats correctly according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Common child safety seat errors include: connecting the device too loosely; putting the harness straps through the wrong slots; leaving harness straps too loose; positioning the chest clip incorrectly; and using the wrong seat belt path.

“Parents can come by with their vehicle, child and car seat, and we will help them make sure their seat is safe and installed correctly,” said Monica Yates, TxDOT traffic funding specialist based in Paris. “We also need to know your child’s weight and height, so please bring that info with you.”

Drivers should refer to their specific car seat manufacturer’s manual for instructions on how to install a safety seat. The vehicle owner’s manual also includes information on the proper placement of car seats and proper use of the seat belt or LATCH system.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at these events, contact Yates at (903) 737-9292.