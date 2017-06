Jose de Jesus Arteaga, 71, is associated and listed as part owner with the Fun and Funny Daycare in El Paso. Police charged Arteaga with sexually assaulting a female child between 2016 and May of this year. Authorities in San Antonio are accusing Nicholas Andreas Gonzales Malven of allegedly producing and distributing child pornography. The pictures involved children left in his care at the La Petite Academy day care in San Antonio.