Two people were killed over the weekend in a single-vehicle crash on I-30 about 14 miles west of New Boston. State Troopers say an Eastbound pickup ran off the highway and struck a tree. Kathy Bown, 59, of Texarkana, Texas, and 62-year-old Jimmy Grant, of Ashdown, Arkansas, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, Isaiah Williams, of Ashdown, was hospitalized in undisclosed condition.