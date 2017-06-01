Two Die In Separate ET Crashes

An East Texas man was killed in a crash between the motorcycle he was driving and a passenger car. State Troopers say 30 year old Jabre Cardero Alexander of Longview was driving at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning on to FM 1844. He was transported to a Longview hospital and died several hours after the wreck.

A 21 year old East Texas woman was killed in a one vehicle crash in Smith County. Troopers say Austynne Brooke Roberts of Murchison was driving west of Tyler, when she ran off the road and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.