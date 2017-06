Two men drowned while trying to rescue others after a boat overturned in a water filled Kaufman County quarry. Authorities say three adults and two children, ages 6 and 8, were on a flat-bottomed boat in the Terrell quarry when it capsized. 51-year-old Eric Knight and 32-year-old Brandon Stayton tried to help them, but both drowned. Neither man was wearing a life jacket. No one on the boat was injured.