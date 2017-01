A 32 year old Wolfe City woman has been arrested for the second time in the last 30 days during a traffic stop on Hillcrest Drive in Sulphur Springs. A search of the vehicle occupied by Alicia Anne Blunt and 43 year old Everett Lloyd Brown, Jr turned up 2 small baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and some syringes. Both were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.