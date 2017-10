Sulphur Springs Police responded to the 1700 block of South Broadway to investigate suspicious activity and made contact with 35-year-old Willy Gibson of Shreveport and 38-year-old Regina Ann Pope of Fort Worth. Officers found counterfeit money and a firearm in the couple’s vehicle and they were arrested on forgery charges. Bond for Gibson was set at $20,000 and for Pope at $10,000. The suspect’s SUV was impounded.