Two Jailed In Hopkins County On Unrelated Drug Charges

Cody Lang Thomas

Hopkins County Jail

After an extensive investigation, Special Crimes Unit officers arrested a Sulphur Springs man on felony drug warrants. Cody Lang Thomas, 33, was charged with two counts of Manufacture or delivery of between one and four grams of methamphetamine in a drug-free zone. He was also charged with delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is $80,000.

Willis Elizabeth Louise

Hopkins County Jail

Delta County Deputies arrested 32-year-old Elizabeth Louise Willis of Cooper on a Hopkins County warrant for manufacture or delivery of between one and four grams of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone. She was transported back to the Hopkins County Jail. She remains behind bars in lieu of $35,000.