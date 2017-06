Hopkins County set bond at a total of $156,000 for an area man on multiple charges including burglaries, possession of stolen property and methamphetamine, ID theft, and evading arrest. Jeffrey Edward Mowrer Jr., 25, remains in Hopkins County Jail. Meanwhile, the bond is $5,000 for 25-year-old Christian Edward Bryant, of Royse City, on a charge of possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.